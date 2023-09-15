RANGELEY —The Rangeley Friends of the Arts held the awards ceremony for the 8th Annual Western Mountain Photography Show on September 9, 2023. The Theme for the 2023 Exhibit was PERSPECTIVE.

The People’s Choice award is yet to be determined. Come in and cast your vote for your favorite image. Gallery hours are Tues-Sat 10am-2pm. Show will run through Sept 30th.

Stay tuned for next years theme and visit www.rangeley.org/ Visual Arts/Western Mountain Photo Show for rules and guidelines.

The 2023 Winners are:

Color Category:

1st Place: John Holland “Winter Whirl”

2nd Place: Samantha Cote “Kennebago Evening”

3rd Place: Alex Burke “Walking Purgatory Chasm”

Black & White Category:

1st Place: Wess Connally “Looking up at a Boy Looking Out, Watching the Boats Go By ”

2nd Place: Mark Turner “Stand of Pines”

3rd Place: Wess Connally “Through the Culvert”

People’s Choice winner: TBD

