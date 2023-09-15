RANGELEY —The Rangeley Friends of the Arts held the awards ceremony for the 8th Annual Western Mountain Photography Show on September 9, 2023. The Theme for the 2023 Exhibit was PERSPECTIVE.

The People’s Choice award is yet to be determined.  Come in and cast your vote for your favorite image. Gallery hours are Tues-Sat 10am-2pm. Show will run through Sept 30th.

Stay tuned for next years theme and visit www.rangeley.org/ Visual Arts/Western Mountain Photo Show for rules and guidelines.

The 2023 Winners are:

 

Best in Show: Joe Wax “Tulip Stairs” Submitted photo

Color Category:

Advertisement

First place color John Holland’s “Winter Whirl.” Submitted photo

1st Place: John Holland “Winter Whirl”

Second place went to Samantha Cote for“Kennebago Evening.” Submitted photo

2nd Place: Samantha Cote “Kennebago Evening”

Third place by Alex Burke “Walking Purgatory Chasm.” Submitted photo

3rd Place: Alex Burke “Walking Purgatory Chasm”

First place black and white: Wess Connally’s “Looking up at a Boy Looking Out, Watching the Boats Go By.” Submitted photo

Black & White Category:

1st Place: Wess Connally “Looking up at a Boy Looking Out, Watching the Boats Go By ”

Second place B&W Mark Turner’s “Stand of Pines.” Submitted photo

2nd Place: Mark Turner “Stand of Pines”

Wess Connally with his third place entry, “Through the Culvert.” Submitted photo

3rd Place: Wess Connally “Through the Culvert”

People’s Choice winner: TBD

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Arts
Related Stories
Latest Articles