To the Editor:
Recently, I went to the Meetinghouse Park in Farmington with my granddaughter. There had been an event there earlier in the week. On this day, we came upon a terrible mess in the gazebo area which included dozens of discarded donuts, Burger King wrappers and cigarette butts. We spent over an hour cleaning up.
For the people that claim to care so much about the environment, why would you leave this park in such a mess? Practice what you preach.
Community members have worked hard to clean up and beautify this lovely little park-so this is a shame!
Noted: The park has dog waste bags available and no dog waste was seen – Congratulations dog owners!
Let’s Keep Farmington Beautiful!
John Grindle
Farmington
