• Kenneth Clark, 18, transient, domestic violence assault, Monday, Sept. 11, in Farmington, $500 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Martin Farrington, 48, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Sept. 11, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kristopher Arnold, 34, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Michael Ford, 52, transient, warrant probation revocation, Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Farmington, Maine Probation and Parole.
• Kerry St. Pierre, 31, Wilton, domestic violence criminal threatening, Thursday, Sept. 14, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Thomas Cook, 43, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Sept. 17, in Oxford County, $2,000 bail, Oxford County Jail.
• Eric Hall, 52, Industry, domestic violence assault, Monday, Sept. 18, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
