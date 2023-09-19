One year old Thomas Ellis studies a fistful of shavings in Worthley Arena Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, at the Farmington Fairgrounds. His parents and older siblings were busy decorating a hay bale for a new contest at the fair. Exploring his surroundings kept Thomas busy while they were otherwise engaged. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Fair, Farmington Maine, Livermore Falls Advertiser
Related Stories
Latest Articles