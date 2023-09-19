WILTON — Police have charged four juveniles, two each from Jay and Rumford, in connection with an early morning break-in Tuesday at Tractor Supply on Route 2 and Shelly’s Hometown Market on Main Street.

Wilton officer Alec Frost responded to a report of a break-in at the store about 3 a.m. An air rifle was stolen, he said.

About the same time, he also responded to a burglary report at the market, where alcohol and an undisclosed amount of cash were reported stolen.

Oxford police located the vehicle the juveniles were in on Coldwater Brook Road, Police Chief Rickie Jack said. Detective Brandon Correia is handling the Oxford Police Department’s investigation, along with officer Michael Rioux.

Most of what was stolen from the Wilton stores was recovered, Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes said.

The vehicle allegedly used during the burglaries was taken from Jay, Frost said, and the juveniles were in it when it was stopped in Oxford.

A 14-year-old Rumford boy, a 12-year-old Jay boy and a 16-year-old Rumford girl were each charged with burglary and theft and were released to their parents.

A 14-year Jay boy was arrested by Wilton police on charges of burglary and theft. Jay police charged him with unauthorized use, Frost said. He was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Oxford Police Department charged him with operating a vehicle without a license and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Oxford police also arrested Becky Steadman, 38, of Oxford, the mother of one of the juveniles, on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, violating condition of release and receiving stolen property, with priors. She was taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris and placed on a probation hold, Correia said.

Frost was assisted by Jay police officer Anthony York.

