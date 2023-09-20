Walk



INDUSTRY — Sunday, September 24 (rain date Oct 1), Jane Dean Annual Walk for Heat at noon at the beginning of Clearwater Pond Parking Area in Industry. Proceeds to benefit ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund and is sponsored by Shorey Chapel. Refreshments and water available. You may walk virtually and send a donation also. For more info or to make a donation contact Dan Palmer @ 778-4158.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, Sept. 22, the menu will be sweet and sour pork over rice, lemon-lime cake, for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

Meeting

JAY — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion will hold their next post meeting October 12, at 6 p.m.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — Local artist Phil Poirier will be displaying new paintings at the Farmington Public Library through October. For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312.

Historical



FARMINGTON — Historical Society monthly meeting September 28 at the North Church. Please join the Farmington Historical Society for our monthly meeting and program. This month we are pleased to have John (Jack) Anderson present the Early History of the Ford Motor Company and Connections to Farmington. We hope that you can join us at 6pm for potluck and lively conversation, followed by our program at 7 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy this free, local event. Farmington Historical Society monthly meeting

Music

LIVERMORE FALLS — On September 26, at 7 p.m., gospel singer Brad White will be in concert at the Livermore Falls First Baptist Church, 25 Church Street in Livermore Falls on Tuesday September 26 at 7 p.m. Brad is a two-time Gospel Grammy nominee. He is a singer, pianist and plays the saxophone. He is an Evangelist who travels all around the world entertaining all ages. Refreshments will be served following the concert. A love offering will be taken.

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Jam Night, Oct. 13 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

