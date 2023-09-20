LIVERMORE FALLS — The Sunday, Sep. 17 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service began at 10:30 a.m., after Maggie Houlihan played beautiful hymns on the pipe organ to prepare the Congregation for Worship. Kay Watson welcomed all in attendance and read a few Announcements of upcoming meetings and events. 0ne event in particular is the Brad White Concert at FBC on September 26 at 7 p.m. Brad has performed many concerts for our church over recent years. He is a charismatic gospel musician, and he is dedicated to spreading God’s word. Don’t miss this concert!

Kay led us as we sang two praise songs: “Rejoice, Ye Pure In Heart” and “Happy Am I”. Pastor Russ Thayer read the call to worship from Psalm 68, Verses 3 & 4. He led us into prayer time, after which we recited The Lord’s Prayer. We sang a familiar hymn: “There’s a Wideness in God’s Mercy”. Pastor Thayer delivered a Junior Sermon titled “Magic Box” for the children in the Congregation.

After the delightful sermon, the children left the sanctuary and went to Sunday School with Mrs. Widger. During the Tithes and Offerings collection, Maggie Houlihan played “Bringing In the Sheaves” on the organ. The Worship Team offered special music as they sang “O Magnify the Lord”.

Pastor Thayer read from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 19, Verses 16 – 22 as an introduction to his sermon, entitled “What Must I Do?” A rich young ruler went to Jesus and asked Him what he should do to achieve eternal life. Jesus said: “You must follow the commandments: you shall not commit murder, or adultery, you shall not steal or bear false witness, you must honor your Father and your Mother, and you must love your neighbor as you love yourself.”

The young man said that he already obeyed those commandments. Was there something else he could do? Jesus said: “If you want to be perfect, you must sell all your earthly belongings and give the money to the poor. Then you will have treasure in Heaven, and you can follow me.”

The young man went away looking sad because he had great wealth. Pastor Thayer told us that when we care more about others than ourselves, we are willing to, not only follow the rules, but to sacrifice our material wealth. When we give of our time, our energy, our wealth to help people in need, we feel good about ourselves, and that is when we should ask the question, “What more can I do?”

To end the Service, we sang the hymn, “The Summons” and after the Benediction, we sang “Bind Us Together”.

Announcements:

1. September 26, 7 p.m., Brad White Concert.

2. This month, we are collecting peanut butter for the Food Cupboard. In October, we will collect gravy for the Thanksgiving Baskets.

3. Adult Sunday School will take place every Sunday in the Sturtevant Room at 9:30 a.m.

4. A Bible Study with Kay Watson will begin on Wednesday, September 20 at 10 a.m.. It will take place at Kay’s home, located at 22 Old Jay Hill Road. A potluck luncheon will follow.

5. Pastor Thayer holds a Bible Study at the Parsonage on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. The topic of interest is based on the series, “The Chosen”.

6. The next Soap ‘n More Store will take place on September 24 from 9 a.m. to Noon. If interested, the Store is looking for volunteers to help with free meals which will begin in October and will be served from 11 a.m. to Noon.

7. Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday Eve, September 24 at 7 p.m.

