FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to sponsor this fall’s concert by Maine Mountain Chamber Music. It is a special concert that we have called: “Music from Colby”. It will be a repeat presentation of their concert given the night before at Colby in celebration of the opening of Coby’s new arts center, the Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts.

The concert in Farmington will be on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, at 224 Main Street.

For this special concert, MMCM founders Yuri Funahashi (piano) and Laurie Kennedy (viola) will be joined by eight outstanding musicians from the Colby College Music Department, including Jinwook Park (violin), Hyunji Kwon (cello), Nicole Rabata (flute), Michael Albert (oboe), Brendon Wilkins (clarinet), John Boden (French horn), José Martinez (composer and percussion), and Néviton Barros (conductor).

The eclectic program will feature two new works: Sobres uno mismo (About Oneself), a compelling work for solo flute and chamber ensemble in its North American premiere by Colby composer José Martinez; and the hauntingly beautiful Visions in Glimpse for oboe, cello and percussion by Shane Scott Cook in its world premiere. The finale of the program is the blockbuster Sextet in C Major by Erno Dohnányi.

The suggested general admission price is $20, but everyone is welcome, pay more if you can, less if you can’t, no one will be turned away. As usual our concerts are free for UMF students and for those 18 and under. Sponsors for this program are the Franklin Savings Bank, a season’s sponsor of Maine Mountain Chamber Music and the Maine Community Foundation, the season’s sponsor of ArtsFarminton.

