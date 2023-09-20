Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Meet Pebbles, the incredibly sweet and affectionate pittie mix who’s ready to shower her future family with love.

Personality: Pebbles’ sweetness knows no bounds. Her affectionate nature and warm heart make her a beloved companion, always eager to share cuddles and companionship.

Ease of care: Pebbles’ cooperative spirit makes caring for her a breeze. She’s a champ with her shots and nail trims, showcasing her easygoing nature and willingness to be a cooperative partner in her care.

Compatibility: Pebbles’ friendly disposition extends to her furry friends. She would love to meet your current pooches to see if they can be friends and share joyful playtime together.

If you’re seeking a loving and gentle companion who’s a perfect fit for your family, Pebbles is the ideal choice. Embrace the joy of welcoming a pittie mix with a heart full of love and readiness to bond. Adopt Pebbles and experience the warmth and happiness that comes from sharing your life with a sweet and affectionate companion.

Advertisement

After embarking on a remarkable journey to recover from severe mange, Harriet has blossomed during her time here at our shelter. Her resilience and unwavering spirit have captured the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and now she is eagerly seeking her forever home where she can share her boundless love and enthusiasm.

Personality: Bouncy, affectionate, and always ready for a good time, Harriet is the perfect companion for someone who loves to stay active. She has overcome challenges with her infectious happiness intact, and her journey has only made her more appreciative of the joy that life has to offer.

Special Skills: Harriet gives the sweetest cuddles and is always up for learning new tricks. Her zest for life is unmatched, and she’s known for bringing smiles and laughter wherever she goes.

Compatibility: While Harriet adores humans and has a heart full of love to give, she will require a home without other animals.

Medical History: Harriet’s remarkable recovery from mange under our care has been a testament to her resilience and the love and care she has received. She requires a chicken and grain-free diet and will need to be on Apoquel for the rest of her life. She is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped, ready to embark on her new life with you!

Harriet’s journey of transformation and her unwavering spirit make her a truly special dog. If you are searching for a companion who will fill your life with love, laughter, and endless happiness, Harriet is the one for you.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: