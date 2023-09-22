WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Sept. 13.
Teams: Wreckin Balls 12-4, Golden Oldies 12-4, Bowling Belles 10-6, Living On A Spare 10-6, Designs By Darlene 8-8, Mines In The Gutters 6-10, Full of 5 Pins 4-12, Just One More 2-14
Games: Melissa Malone 188, Marley Stevens 169, Jamie Ellsworth 166, Beverly Johnson 158, Jackie Willett 152, Robin Ladd 152, Jen Kelly 150, Jolene Luce 147 Series: Marley Stevens 474, Melissa Malone 468, Jamie Ellsworth 467, Jen Kelly 412, Robin Ladd, 411, Lynn Chellis 387, Heather Malone 386, Vicky Stevens 373
