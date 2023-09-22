AUGUSTA — Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, earned the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine 2023 President’s Award for Legislative Service. The award was announced at the organization’s annual banquet on Sept. 9.

“As a lifetime member of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and lifelong outdoorsman, I have been proud to work with SAM on our shared goals of protecting our state’s outdoor heritage and acting as good stewards of our fisheries and wildlife resources,” said Landry. “I look forward to continuing our partnership so we can make sure that younger generations, like my own grandkids, can enjoy the same opportunities to hunt and fish that I have been so lucky to have.”

Landry is House chair of the Legislature’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee. He has served on the committee for five years. During that time, he has led efforts to protect critical whitetail deer habitat, protect and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation and support Maine’s rural economy.

“Rep. Landry has been an outstanding partner in the Legislature on issues that matter to sportsmen and everyone who cares about our state’s traditions,” said David Trahan, executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. “This year, he worked closely with us to champion a bill to protect critical wildlife habitat in the face of increasing pressure from energy developments. With his leadership as legislative sponsor of the bill, the measure is now law.”

Landry is serving his third term in the Maine House and represents both Farmington and Chesterville. In addition to serving as House chair of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee, he is a member of the Marine Resources Committee.

