CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Announcing a one-hour presentation highlighting some of Maine’s more secretive wildlife species on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:30 pm. We rarely see these creatures but there is much to learn about them and their lifestyles. This presentation will feature Atlantic puffins, black bears, Northern saw-whet owls, Canada lynx, and the American mink along with a couple surprises. Writer and photographer Ed Robinson spends a great deal of time studying the natural world around us and will share some insights about these fascinating animals. The presentation will entertain and educate with stunning photos, biological facts, and stories with a Q&A session to follow as appropriate.

Ed grew up in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of Western New York and developed a deep love for wild creatures and the environment. Since moving to Orr’s Island, Maine from England in 2007, he has been exploring this beautiful state and writing about the creatures that live here. Ed recently published his second book titled Nature Notes from Maine: Puffins, Black Bears, Raccoons & More, with the profits benefiting public education and conservation.

In reviewing Ed’s first book George Smith, former Outdoor News Editor for the Bangor Daily News noted, “This book is full of great stories about Maine’s wild animals. The stories are highly entertaining and bring back memories of my own wildlife encounters. These are the wild creatures that make life in Maine very special.” A reviewer for the Natural Resources Council of Maine described the writing as “lucid and tranquil.”

Ed’s books are available for sale at https://hhltmaine.square.site/shop/books-guides/2, book stores around Maine or from Amazon.

