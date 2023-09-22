Pets of week this week from the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington are really special pets.

Meet Cucumbers and Bananas, adult males bunnies. If you are looking to add a little hop into your life, as well as more fruits and vegetables, look no further than Cucumbers and Bananas, the dynamic bunny duo that will steal your heart! These two bunnies are inseparable, forming an unbreakable bond that’s as sweet as their names.

While they’re head over heels for each other, they’re also head over heels for people. Cucumbers and Bananas are incredibly friendly and social, making them fantastic companions.

Whether they’re munching on hay, enjoying playtime, or simply nuzzling each other, Cucumbers and Bananas are the epitome of bunny bliss. If you’re ready to add twice the love and fun to your life, consider adopting this delightful pair!

Come meet Cucumbers and Bananas and get ready for a bunny-filled adventure full of love and joy!

Skye is a 10 year old female Pitbull mix. Meet Skye, the adorable and affectionate little old lady who’s ready to shower her humans with love.

Personality: Skye’s heart is as big as her love for her humans. Her affectionate nature and charming demeanor make her an instant favorite, always eager to share cuddles and companionship.

Medical Consideration: Skye’s journey includes managing hyperthyroidism, a responsibility she handles with grace.

Compatibility: Skye’s love for humans is her shining trait. While she would thrive as the sole canine in her new home, her previous family attests to her good relations with cats, making her an ideal match for a feline-friendly household.

If you’re seeking a devoted and delightful addition to your life, Skye is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of sharing your days with a dog who embodies love and companionship, and who will enrich your life with heartwarming moments. Adopt Skye and embark on a journey of endless affection and mutual happiness.

