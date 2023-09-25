FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of choking a woman, sexually assaulting her and threatening to kill her, according to a Farmington police affidavit.

Richard D. Simpson, 36, of Farmington was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic violence assault, gross sexual assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing report of crime or injury on Wednesday. After a review of the case by the Franklin County District Attorney’s staff, a charge of domestic violence assault was added.

He is being held in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, or $10,000 cash bail and a supervised release agreement, at the Franklin County Detention Center. He remained at the jail Monday.

Farmington police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sept. 19 at Blueberry Hill Apartments. The woman’s father said he was told Simpson “strangled (her) and tried to kill her,” officer Jonathan Parker wrote in a police affidavit filed in Farmington District Court.

Parker went to the apartment and met with Simpson. He had a large contusion over his right eye and fresh scratches on his chest. He also had a scratch on an ankle.

Simpson told police the woman “allegedly assaulted” him.

When the victim was at the hospital, she was examined by hospital staff. Parker and officer Ethan Whitney met with the victim after the examination. Police saw a large bruise and swelling on her left cheek. She also had redness and bruising on her throat.

The victim told police Simpson slapped her and choked her multiple times on the floor in the bedroom. She stated that she thought she was going to die, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her.

When police asked her about the injuries Simpson had, she told them that he had scratched himself with a a knife and told her that he was going to kill himself. He also allegedly banged his head against the wall. Simpson also allegedly forced her to make a video, falsely admitting to assaulting him to protect him from being charged with a crime, according to the court document.

If Simpson posts bail, his release conditions include no use or possession of dangerous weapons or firearms and have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.

A conviction on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault and gross sexual assault each carry a maximum 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. A conviction on the other charges are each punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a maximum $2,000 fine.

