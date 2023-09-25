JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to have the town manager solicit bids to repair damage to the North Jay Fire Station from the June 29 flash flooding.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said one is to fix a section of the north wall; the other to fix the retaining walls on both sides of the building, along with associated earthwork next to the walls and washouts behind and around one side.

The board would like the work done by the end of the year in case storms create more damage.

Bid requests will be sent once specifications are done.

The pavement in front and beside the station was also damaged but those repairs are not proposed at this time.

