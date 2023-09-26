FARMINGTON — The first Team LEAP Frog car show will run from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the The Farmhouse Beer Garden at 926 Farmington Falls Road, also known as U.S. Route 2.

There is $10 vehicle entry fee. Proceeds will benefit the local Team LEAP Frog to attend the Special Olympics Games.

The event is sponsored by the Farmington Police Department, Hight Chevrolet-GMC Farmington and The Farmhouse Beer Garden.

