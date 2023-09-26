FARMINGTON — The first Team LEAP Frog car show will run from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the The Farmhouse Beer Garden at 926 Farmington Falls Road, also known as U.S. Route 2.

There is $10 vehicle entry fee. Proceeds will benefit the local Team LEAP Frog to attend the Special Olympics Games.

The event is sponsored by the Farmington Police Department, Hight Chevrolet-GMC Farmington and The Farmhouse Beer Garden.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, listen
Related Stories
Latest Articles