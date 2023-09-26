FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School’s football team raised $218.51 and emerged victorious in the first hay bale decorating contest at Farmington Fair.

Tyler Jenness of Chesterville suggested the contest, having seen it at Topsham Fair. He donated the hay bales and oversaw the contest.

Eleven youth organizations and non-profits entered the contest. Fairgoers voted for their favorites with dollar bills, which were collected each night and tallied. At the end of the fair, the money received for each entry went to that organization to support its endeavors.

True North Homeschool Coop from Jay took second place with $141. The Dusty Boots 4-H HOrse Club from Franklin County was third with $92.80. Root and Bloom Homeschool Coop in Franklin County took fourth with $77 while Little Bunnies Daycare of Jay was fifth with $52.

The other organizations, where they are from and amount raised were:

• Dance Express in Farmington [Dance Makers Competition], $49

• Phillips Chamber of Commerce, $39

• Opportunity Enterprises, Inc., Farmington, $35

• United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Farmington, $29

• Franklin County 4-H Beef Club, $26

• Revolution Recreation Cheerleading, Livermore Falls, $22

The contest raised $781.31 for the eleven entrants.

