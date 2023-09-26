The hay bale decorated by Mt. Blue High School’s football team, seen Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Farmington Fair, raised $218.51. Fairgoers voted on their favorite with dollar bills. The football team’s entry raised the most money to take first place in the contest. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School’s football team raised $218.51 and emerged victorious in the first hay bale decorating contest at Farmington Fair.

Tyler Jenness of Chesterville suggested the contest, having seen it at Topsham Fair. He donated the hay bales and oversaw the contest.

Eleven youth organizations and non-profits entered the contest. Fairgoers voted for their favorites with dollar bills, which were collected each night and tallied. At the end of the fair, the money received for each entry went to that organization to support its endeavors.

The entry by True North Homeschool Coop of Jay in the hay bale decorating contest is seen Sunday, Sept. 17, at Farmington Fair. It was deemed second place winner in the contest after raising $141 in votes from fairgoers. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

True North Homeschool Coop from Jay took second place with $141. The Dusty Boots 4-H HOrse Club from Franklin County was third with $92.80. Root and Bloom Homeschool Coop in Franklin County took fourth with $77 while Little Bunnies Daycare of Jay was fifth with $52.

This entry from Dusty Boots 4-H Horse Club of Franklin County seen Sunday, Sept. 17, at Farmington Fair took third place in the hay bale decorating contest. Votes by fairgoers raised $92.80 for the club. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

The other organizations, where they are from and amount raised were:

• Dance Express in Farmington [Dance Makers Competition], $49

• Phillips Chamber of Commerce, $39

• Opportunity Enterprises, Inc., Farmington, $35

• United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Farmington, $29

• Franklin County 4-H Beef Club, $26

• Revolution Recreation Cheerleading, Livermore Falls, $22

The contest raised $781.31 for the eleven entrants.

