LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, Sept. 24, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, the morning worship began as Maggie Houlihan played the pipe organ, and she featured many beautiful pieces of music to set the mood for the service. the service began at 10:30 am as Kay Watson welcomed all in attendance and read announcements of upcoming meetings and events.

After announcements, Kay led the congregation as we sang two praise songs: “All Hail King Jesus” and “One Flock, One Shepherd”. Pastor Russ Thayer gave the call to worship, reading from Psalm 75, Verses 9 & 10. He then led us into Prayer Time as we shared concerns and joys of the Congregation, and recited The Lord’s Prayer. Pastor Thayer led us as we sang, “Gentle Shepherd”.

The Pastor called children to the front pew and delivered a junior sermon titled: “Secret Box”. Moving on to the offering, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played a familiar piece titled, “The Ninety and Nine”. Special music was a special treat, as Richard Poland and Maggie played “Panis Angelicus”, arranged for flute and organ. It was very beautiful and soothing to the ear!

Pastor Russ based his sermon on scripture from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 16, Verses 10 – 14. The Scripture says if a shepherd has one hundred sheep, and if one sheep wanders from the flock, the shepherd will leave the ninety-nine sheep with another shepherd. He would rejoice greatly upon finding the lost sheep.

The Pastor’s sermon is titled, “Lost and Found,” and compares Christians to the flock of sheep. God looks at each of us as members of His flock. He expects of all Christians to also be shepherds. If we know of people who have wandered away from church for some unknown reason, each one of us is responsible for finding that person to ask why he/she has stopped attending services. If the person is attending another church, that is great.

However, if the reason is something we can help with, then it is up to one of us to try to bring the missing person back to the flock. We are God’s sheep; He is our Shepherd. His love is for each individual on earth; His love is patient, and He will wait for us to realize we need to follow Him; God’s love rejoices when any person or group of people realize that we need Him in our lives always. He is our Shepherd and we are His flock! The Service ended as we sang, “He Leadeth Me”, and after the Benediction, we sang, “Bind Us Together”.

Announcements:

1. For the remainder of this month, we are collecting Peanut Butter for the Food Cupboard. In October, we will collect gravy for the annual Thanksgiving Baskets.

2. Adult Sunday School meets each Sunday in the Sturtevant Room from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

3. There is a Bible Study each Wednesday at the home of Kay Watson at 22 Old Jay Hill Rd. in Jay. The group meets from 10 t0 11 a.m.

4. Pastor Russ hosts a Bible Study based on the Series, “The Chosen”. The group will meet at the parsonage on Tuesday, October 3, at 6 p.m.

5. The next Men’s Breakfast will take place on Saturday, October 8 at 8 a.m.

6. Mary’s Lunch will meet in the Vestry on Thursday, October 5 at 11:30 a.m. The lunch is potluck and all ladies are invited.

7. Directly after Mary’s Lunch, The Worship Team meets for rehearsal at 1 p.m. Anyone who enjoys singing praises to God is welcome!!

