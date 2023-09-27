• Geoffrey M. Posillico, 33, Jay, fugitive from justice, Monday, Sept. 25, in Farmington.

• Kenneth A. Clark, 18, Farmington, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

