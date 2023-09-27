LIVERMORE FALLS — The weather is getting cooler and the leaves are changing! We have some excellent opportunities for both indoor and outdoor enthusiasts alike. We have a Maine State Park Pass available to borrow! Call, email, or send us a message on Facebook for more information.

Crafters rejoice! Knit/Crochet Group is returning on Tuesday, October 3 at 5:30 pm. Bring your own project or learn along with your library staff! We have yarn, needles, hooks, and lots of helpful books!

The library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

If you are a homeschooler who would like to meet with other homeschoolers, we will be having two meetings on Wednesday, October 11 at 11:30 a.m and Tuesday, October 17 at 1 p.m. Attend whichever meeting best fits your schedule or come to both! We have activity stations for all age groups that encourage learning and creative play.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, October 12 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, as part of the ‘Our Favorite Genres’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

We’re very excited to host the launch of Maine author Tom Fallon’s latest book Imagine on Thursday, October 19 at 6 p.m. Fallon is a self-described “word creator” and retired Rumford paper mill worker working in “prose, poetry, free verse and anti-poetry.” He will read excerpts from his book and discuss its inspiration and conception. We’ll also have guests from Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum with some equipment and photographs to illustrate the cultural history of our own paper-making town!

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, October 21 at 10:30 a.m. It’s a space for kids to engage in creative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges with a special focus on Legos! The only limits are physics and imagination!

Mad Science of Maine is returning on October 26 at 6 p.m., for a Halloween Spooktacular! “Prepare for science tricks & treats as we present our most famous elixirs. You will marvel at the Foaming Jack O’ Lantern we create as we listen for the wail of the banshee. Cauldrons of frothing witches’ brews, releasing ghosts from bottles, and warlock potions will complete your most scientifically spooky Halloween ever!” This program is FREE and open to the public.

Because we have limited space in our auditorium, if you would like to guarantee a seat, please call 897-3631 or email Alana at assist.treatlib@gmail.com as we will be closing the doors when we reach capacity.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Did you miss our September Apple Pumpkin Book Sale? Good news! Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is back to having regular hours. Stop by on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and pick up some great reads.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, October 28 this month.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

