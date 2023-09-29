• Howard R. Barry, 67, Farmington, two counts of negotiating a worthless instrument, Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Jesse R. Folsom, 37, Hartford, warrant unpaid fine, Thursday, Sept. 28, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Martin Emmons, 32, unknown address, warrant violating conditions of release, Thursday, Sept. 28, in Essex County, Massachusetts, Franklin County Detention Center.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: