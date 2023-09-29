NEWCASTLE — Mt. Blue High School Junior Henri McCourt set a course record of 17:16.10 edging out Lincoln Academy’s Eliot O’Mahoney by just under half a second leading Mt. Blue to a 2nd place finish in an 8 team race at Lincoln Academy on Tuesday.

Camden Hills became the first team to defeat Mt. Blue this season. Their top runner Sam Tooley finished 3rd, but it was the next bunch of runners for the Windjammers, placing 6th-9th in a 12 second span, who led them to a convincing win.

Mt. Blue was able to hold off Lincoln Academy by a 3 point margin for 2nd place. Top runners for the Cougars behind McCourt were Eli Hoeft (10th), Ben Hatch (12th), Andrew Robinson (20th), and Damian Wynn (25th) in a field of just over 100 runners.

Hoeft and Robinson’s times were season bests. Also running season bests for Mt. Blue were Nick Bell and Teddy McLeod.

On the girls side, Morse junior Shaelyn Morse set a new course record of 20:15.30, bettering a mark of 20:14 set by Mt. Blue’s Kahryn Cullenberg in 2019. Lincoln Academy’s Dylan Burmeister and Audrey Hufnagel took the next two spots leading the host team to a 20 point win over runner up Camden Hills.

Nora McCourt finished 4th overall, running a season best of 21:13, just two seconds off her LPR. The Cougars team placed 4th, eight points behind 3rd place Morse.

Other top runners for Mt. Blue were Natalie McCarthy (10th), Lucinda Carroll (14th), Elizabeth Strickland (26th), and Elsa Feegal (60th), Each of these Mt. Blues girls ran season best times.

Mt. Blue returns to action on Saturday, September 30th, at the Festival Of Champions in Belfast. This meet is the largest race in Maine, featuring teams from all over the state, as well as several from out of state, and even a couple from Canada!

