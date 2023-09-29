WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, Week of Sept. 20.

Teams: Living on A Spare 18-6, Golden Oldies 16-8, Designs By Darlene 14-10, Wreckin Balls 14-10, Bowling Belles 12-12, Mines In The Gutters 10-14, Just One More 8-16, Full of 5 Pins 4-20.

Games: Marley Stevens 177, Lynn Chellis 160, Jolene Luce 158, Melissa Malone 155, Heather Malone 155, Lisa Dube 148, Rocell Marcellino 146, Gloria Nile 146.

Series: Lynn Chellis 440, Marley Stevens 436, Heather Malone 428, Jolene Luce 422, Robin Ladd 394, Melissa Malone 387, Lisa Dube 380, Vicky Stevens 377.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: