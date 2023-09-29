Bert is a one to three-year-old male Bully cross. Introducing Bert, the total goofball who will keep you laughing with his hilarious antics!

*Personality: Bert’s endearing goofiness is his defining trait. While he may not have his PHD in canine intelligence, he more than makes up for it with his loving and entertaining nature. His heart is as big as his personality, and he’ll win you over with his charm.

*Special Traits: Bert’s lack of braincells only adds to his charm. He’s a lovable character who’s always up to something funny, and his mischievous adventures will keep you endlessly entertained.

*Compatibility: Bert is a social butterfly and gets along well with dogs, humans, and older kids. While he’s generally good with cats, he would need a dog-savvy feline friend to ensure a harmonious relationship.

*Activity Level: Bert’s playful spirit is boundless, and he’ll always keep you on your toes. From interactive playtime to outdoor adventures, he’s always up for fun.

If you’re looking for a lovable and goofy companion who will bring laughter and joy to your home, Bert is the perfect match. Adopt Bert and embark on a journey filled with love, laughter, and a whole lot of laughter.

Advertisement

Elderberry is a one to three year old female who arrived at our shelter in a thin and fragile state, struggling to gain weight. However, with the dedicated care of our team and veterinary intervention, she has made incredible progress.

Introducing Elderberry, the lovely and affectionate little lady who has overcome health challenges with grace and resilience.

*Personality: Elderberry’s gentle and loving nature shines through, even in the face of adversity. Her affectionate demeanor is a testament to her resilient spirit and unwavering capacity for love.

*Special Traits: Elderberry’s journey has led to a lifelong medical requirement. She is currently on medications, including Cisapride and Metoclopramide, as well as a prescribed ID diet to support her digestive health. With proper care and attention, she thrives and continues to blossom.

*Compatibility: Elderberry’s gentle disposition makes her an ideal companion for those seeking a cat with a deep capacity for love and compassion. She will bring warmth and joy to a home that appreciates her unique needs.

*Medical History: Elderberry has received extensive veterinary care, including medications and a specialized ID diet to support her digestive system. Our team will provide you with all the necessary information and support to ensure her ongoing well-being.

If you’re looking to open your heart and home to a remarkable feline companion, Elderberry is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of caring for a cat who has shown incredible strength and resilience and witness the transformative power of love in her journey of healing.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: