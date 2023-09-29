WILTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is gearing up for another amazing Halloween event! Halls of Horror, our premier haunted house, has moved to 128 Weld Road, Wilton: the old Bass Shoe factory – you asked for even bigger and longer, and we listened! We are beyond excited to turn this creepy old warehouse into an amazing, haunted attraction with even more parking.

United Way worked once again with Halloween guru, Nicholas Graham (Wicked), in the design and layout of this year’s haunt. In conjunction with phenomenal volunteers, a new, bigger location, and community sponsors, this year’s haunted experience will rank up with top attractions across the U.S.!

People will have four opportunities to test their scare factor and three different experience options:Event dates: Friday October 20 and Saturday October 21; 7 p.m. – 10 .pm. and Friday October 27 and Saturday October 28; 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Ticket Options (tickets are available at www.uwtva.org or at the door cash/card):General Admission – $20. VIP Pass – $40 – includes the option to ‘jump the line’ as well as two free beverage tickets (alcoholic or non-). This is a great option for those wanting to visit more than one haunt in an evening and minimizes the wait! Also, there’s The Hall Pass – $60 – includes all VIP options, plus VIP parking. More importantly, it includes the option to be pulled into three secret areas of the haunt…a more ‘terrifying’ experience, so-to-speak. Attendees with the Hall Pass will also begin their haunt experience in a haunted escape room. We wish these attendees the best of luck trying to escape!

Halls of Horror has quickly become United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s largest fundraiser, and it’s important to share that each person’s participation in this event leads to 100% of the proceeds being invested right back into our community! So, gather your more courageous friends and family, eat your Wheaties, and brave this year’s haunt. You won’t regret it! Tickets are available online (www.uwtva.org) and at the door. Be sure to stay tuned to our Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) for special announcements!

Check out some feedback from last year:

“I’ve been to a lot of haunts. Hands down the best I’ve ever been to. Lots of jump scares…money well spent. 15/10 recommended for anyone.”

“100% recommend! I have never been to a better haunted house/walk. My 15-year-old hasn’t stopped talking about how much fun she had and how her throat hurts from screaming!”

“Hands down the best one I have been to in a long time…they did amazing, absolutely amazing! All the different rooms and ways to get into the rooms were very creative. Great job to all who were involved!”

United Way would like to thank our generous Halls of Horror sponsors: Thank you so much to Poland Spring, Randy Keach Auto, ReEnergy, Ware Butler, Irving Forest Products, Sherwin Williams, Clean Cut, and Travis Gray Trucking. We look forward to making this an amazing experience.

For more information about United Way call (207) 778-5048, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, or visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on our events and programs be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram.

