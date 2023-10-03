FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday set two public hearings for Nov. 7. One is a proposed amendment to the tax increment financing agreement and the other is a review of a preliminary unorganized territory budget for 2024-25.

The hearings are set for 3:30 p.m. at the county courthouse.

The commission also approved a contract price of nearly $3.47 per gallon for No. 2 heating fuel with CN Brown Energy.

Commissioners voted in August to amend category options in the TIF to include childcare services. Subsequently, it was brought to the county administration’s attention that there are more options that could be included in the TIF categories, county Administrator Amy Bernard said.

The tax increment financing agreement with Helix Generation, an affiliate of LS Power Equity Advisors, was initially made in 2008 between TransCanada Maine Wind Development Inc. in regards to a 44-turbine wind energy facility in northern Franklin County, which is now owned by Helix.

Since then, the TIF has been amended four times. The TIF targets the unorganized territory district but can be used toward a countywide project if it will benefit the entire county.

Advertisement

Bernard said during a September meeting that it costs about $2,000 or more each time the county amends the agreement.

Adding more project types gives the county flexibility to fund projects that may come up in the future, Bernard said.

A list of potential projects include:

Transit-oriented development within the TIF district; recreational trail development within the district; financing costs, professional services costs and organization costs related to the district; affordable housing within the district; affordable housing outside of the district to serve economic development or assist with homelessness; environmental improvements; quality childcare and adult care facilities; and public safety facilities related to economic development not to exceed 15% captured assessed value.

Commissioner Bob Carlton of Freeman Township asked Bernard to determine if the recreational trail development is needed as a category. The county has funded trails and trail improvements previously, he said.

Following the hearing, the document would go the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development for review.

Bernard said she is still waiting for information needed to complete the spending plan for the 2024-25 unorganized territory budget. Once commissioners accept the budget, it will need to go to the state before Dec. 31. If approved at the Legislature level, the budget would go into effect July 1, 2024.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: