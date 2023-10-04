Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. This month will feature comfort foods. This week, the menu for Oct. 6 will be Shepards Pie, salad, brownies for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy with biscuits, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends.

Also, Oct. 14, there will be a Benefits Resource Fair at Post 10 A Togus Veterans Affairs Representative will be available 7:30-9:30 am to answer questions about VA benefits and assist with claims processing. Open to all Veterans, their families and the public. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Lunch

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Oct. 21st, at 12 noon. The menu: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits and cake. Eat in or take out available. For local delivery: call ahead at 778-0424 and choose “community lunch” option.

Movies

NEW PORTLAND—-The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a Drive-In Movie on Friday night, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. “Courageous – Honor Begins at Home” is reported to be a captivating, faith based, emotional movie with humor and a strong family honoring message. Rated PG-13.

Popcorn will be provided. Bring candy; tissues would be a good idea too. All are welcome. No charge. Be sure to have a working radio in your vehicle. WMBC is located at 928 Carrabassett Road (Rt. 27) in New Portland. For more information call the church at 207-265-2557.

FARMINGTON — Movie Night at Farmington Baptist Church – FBC will be showing the movie Fireproof (rated PG) on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public. There will be free popcorn, candy and bottled water. We’d love to have you join us. FMI – 779-0731.

Climate

FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon presents: “Rising Seas and Warming Waters: Climate Stresses to Gulf of Maine Marine Species” – a free talk by Dr. Hannah Baranes and Ph.D. candidate Andrew Allyn on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at UMF. The talk will be recorded as usual with the recording made available on WMA’s website, within a few weeks of the talk. (western.maineaudubon.org/videos)

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus is featuring a traveling exhibit of art by residents of Maine prisons. “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” curated by Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Nicole Lund (UMF ’24), runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 16.

It is on display throughout the lobby spaces in Emery. An opening reception will be held on Oct. 5 from 5 – 7 p.m., with remarks by the curators at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 – 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

ATV

LIVERMORE — Ashley Langlin-Hebert, president of Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club announced that, due to landowner requests, the Livermore trails are closed for hunting season, Regular Archery and Crossbow season which starts Sept. 30. The trails are closed for Firearm season, which runs from Oct. 30 to November 25, 2023 as well as statewide Muzzle loader season Nov. 27 to Dec 2.

Please check with landowners before hunting on private property. Landowner has the final say. The next Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meeting will be Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center, 29 Church Street in Livermore. The public is welcome.

Pet Blessing

WILTON — Community Blessing of Animals: The Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization will be holding a community blessing of animals at Bass Park (Lake Rd in Wilton) on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m.. You can bring your pet anytime within those two hours for a short prayer and blessing. You can also bring photos of the pet if the pet is not able to travel.

There will be a short service of about 10 minutes including pet blessings at 9:30 for those who wish. All are welcome. FMI St Luke’s Episcopal Church office: 207-645-2639 or email stlukes@myfairpoint.net.

Sale

JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale. Several tables filled with holiday decorations, plus an upright piano to practice those Christmas carols.

(Rumor has it that the piano is worth much more than they are asking.) This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

Social

INDUSTRY — Industry Senior Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. takes place on the second, third, fourth, and fifth Thursdays each month at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Senior citizens in Industry and nearby towns are welcome, please join us for lunch, games, and other activities. Donations appreciated. FMI contact Kathy Card 207- 860-8102

Meeting

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion will hold their next post meeting Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — Local artist Phil Poirier will be displaying new paintings at the Farmington Public Library through Oct. For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Oct. 13 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

