FARMINGTON — The Gold LEAF Institute Senior College at University of Maine Farmington welcomes you to a new term. Fall/Winter courses will be introduced on Wednesday, October 11, from 3-4 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec St., Farmington. The Kick-Off program is free and open to the public.

New offerings include: Laughter Yoga, Talk & Tour of Margaret Chase Smith House & Library, A Story of Maine in 112 Objects, Samantha Smith: America’s Youngest Ambassador, Becoming a Worker for Civil Rights, New Options for Hearing Better, Book Arts 12: Leather Soft Cover Journal.

Gold LEAF is a member-run organization based at The University of Maine Farmington. Open to community members aged 50 or older whose schedules have slowed down just enough for them to branch out, Gold LEAF provides opportunities to learn new things, become more active, and make new friends while finding time for old ones.

Gold LEAF membership allows access to classes offered by all 17 Senior Colleges throughout Maine at maineseniorcollege.org – without an additional membership fee! GLI scholarships are available as well.

For more information, go to www.goldleafinstitute.org or email your questions to goldleaf@maine.edu.

filed under: