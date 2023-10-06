CHESTERVILLE – The annual Chesterville Poetry Night at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Now a cherished tradition among local poetry enthusiasts, the event has drawn a faithful audience over many years, but always welcomes new participants. The gathering features an “open mic” available for those who wish to read or perform on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chesterville Poetry Night participation is broadly defined, explained organizers: Beyond the obvious occasion for living Chesterville-dwelling poets to share their work, non-residents are also invited to read poems about Chesterville or written by living or deceased Chesterville poets; also included might be works of parents, grandparents, siblings, children or other relatives of Chesterville residents past and present, works of Chesterville lovers who live elsewhere, part-time residents, would-be residents; a current resident who does not write poetry but just wants to read a favorite poem; in short, anything or anyone related to Chesterville in any way, as well as music about Chesterville, are all encouraged.

Youth poets are especially welcomed. Organizers stress that volunteers will be on hand to read the poems of authors who do not wish to read out loud and do not have someone to read for them.

Audience members who simply want to observe are of course warmly welcomed, say organizers from the Board of the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House. The event is free and open to the public. The Meeting House is a 501(c)3 non-profit organized to preserve the 1851 building for future generations to enjoy; donations towards the building’s maintenance and up-keep are gratefully accepted at the door.

Refreshments will be available, and the building and its attached privy are accessible to those with mobility impairments. For more information, call 778-3513.

