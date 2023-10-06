FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is honored to welcome Professor Bernd Heinrich who is a renowned research scientist, well known author, illustrator, and UVM professor emeritus.

Don’t miss this brilliant introduction to insect and plant ecology focusing on the secret lives of one of nature’s most important and adaptive creatures: bumblebees. This event is free and open to the public. Bring a friend and come to learn from Dr. Heinrich’s keen and entertaining observations about the wildlife of Western Maine in this lively presentation.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 17th, at 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, on Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. There will be a social half hour prior to the program with light refreshments provided by Libby Kaut and Jeannine LeVigne, members of Mt. Blue Area Garden Club. The presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Bernd Heinrich is a professor emeritus in the biology department at the University of Vermont and is the author of a number of books about nature and biology. Heinrich has made major contributions to the study of insect physiology and behavior as well as bird behavior.

In addition to many scientific publications, Heinrich has written over a dozen highly praised books, mostly related to his research examining the physiological, ecological and behavioral adaptations of animals and plants to their physical environments.

For more information about this unique event and the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org or email mtbluegardenclub@gmail.com.

