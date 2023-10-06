WILTON —Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Sept. 27.
Teams: Living On A Spare 24-8, Wreckin Balls 22-10, Golden Oldies 18-14, Bowling Belles 14-18, Just One More 14-18, Designs By Darlene 14-18, Mines In The Gutters 12-20, Full Of 5 Pins 10-22.
Games: Melissa Malone 195, Jamie Ellsworth 167, Vicky Stevens 167, Jolene Luce 160, Marley Stevens 158, Michelle Ryan 155, Vicky Kinsey 143, Jen Kelly 142.
Series: Melissa Malone 480, Jamie Ellsworth 439, Jolene Luce 434, Marley Stevens 432, Michelle Ryan 430, Vicky Stevens 426, Vicky Kinsey 376, Lynn Chellis 371.
