Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. This month will feature comfort foods. This week, the menu for Oct. 11 will be Shepard’s Pie, salad, brownies for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

CARTHAGE — Public Harvest Supper on Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carthage Grange Hall. Menu will be Homemade Beef Stew, Corn Chowder, Yeast Rolls, Dessert, $10 adults and $5 for 10 and under. 50-50 Raffle. Help raise money for Carthage Bicentennial.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 14, New England Boiled Dinner, 5 – 6 p.m. at the Industry Town Hall, 1033 Industry Rd. Menu includes corned beef, ham, potatoes, cabbage, onions, beets, turnip, carrots, beverages and pies. Adults – $10 and children under 12 – $5. Sponsored by the Industry Community Kitchen. For more info contact Vicci Hamel @778-6722.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 28, Community Ham Dinner, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Industry Town Hall, 1033 Industry Rd. Menu includes ham, casseroles, vegetables, beverages and assorted desserts. Adults – $10 and children under 12 -$5. Proceeds to benefit ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund and is sponsored by Shorey Chapel. For more info contact Dan Palmer at 778-4158.

Sale

Advertisement

JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having a sale on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale. Knit and crocheted craft item, like hats, etc. Several tables filled with holiday decorations, plus an upright piano to practice those Christmas carols.

(Rumor has it that the piano is worth much more than they are asking.) This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. More new and different items donated regularly. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information. Upcoming sales on Nov. 4 & 11.

Free Coats

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 21, FREE Winter Coats & Lots More to giveaway, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. Shorey Chapel shares winter warmth

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy with biscuits, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends.

Advertisement

Also, Oct. 14, there will be a Benefits Resource Fair at Post 10 A Togus Veterans Affairs Representative will be available 7:30-9:30 am to answer questions about VA benefits and assist with claims processing. Open to all Veterans, their families and the public. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Lunch

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 12 noon. The menu: roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits and cake. Eat in or take out available. For local delivery: call ahead at 778-0424 and choose “community lunch” option.

Forum PHILLIPS — Community Safety Substance Abuse Forum at Phillips Public Library, 96 Main Street, Phillips. There will be three Wednesday evenings in Oct.; from 6 – 7 p.m. People can meet with educators, health practitioners, and officers to understand the substance abuse situation in our communities and what we can do to keep ourselves and them safe. How and where to get assistance. This event is free and open to all surrounding communities. Questions: call 639-2665. Oct. 11: Healthy Community Coalition Oct. 18: Tri County Mental Health Oct. 25: Franklin County Sheriff and Phillips Fire Dept.

Climate

FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon presents: “Rising Seas and Warming Waters: Climate Stresses to Gulf of Maine Marine Species” – a free talk by Dr. Hannah Baranes and Ph.D. candidate Andrew Allyn on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at UMF. The talk will be recorded as usual with the recording made available on WMA’s website, within a few weeks of the talk. (western.maineaudubon.org/videos)

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus is featuring a traveling exhibit of art by residents of Maine prisons. “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” curated by Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Nicole Lund (UMF ’24), runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 16. It is on display throughout the lobby spaces in Emery Arts Center.

Advertisement

The gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 – 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

Social

INDUSTRY — Industry Senior Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. takes place on the second (Oct. 12), third (Oct. 19), fourth (Oct. 26), and fifth Thursdays each month at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Senior citizens in Industry and nearby towns are welcome, please join us for lunch, games, and other activities. Donations appreciated. FMI contact Kathy Card 207- 860-8102

Meeting

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion will hold their next post meeting Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.

Music

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Oct. 13 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Merry Plinksters will perform Thursday, Oct 19 at 6:30 p.m. George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Avenue, Livermore Falls, (additional parking at Main-Land Development). No charge. Donations will be accepted. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends for music and desserts. Enter to win a free breakfast gift certificate. “Veterans Serving America” FMI: Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, Commander 207-779-7345.

Trunk a Treat

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a Trunk a Treat at the Chesterville Town Office parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: