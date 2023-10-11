• Dakota L. Cochran, 28, Wilton, refusing to submit to arrest or detention – physical force, terrorizing, tampering with witness, informant, juror and victim, Monday, Oct. 9, in Wilton, Farmington Police Department.
• Troy T. Pope Jr., 31, Wilton, operating while suspended or revoked, Monday, Oct. 9, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
