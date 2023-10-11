JAY — Selectpersons held a public hearing Tuesday before appointing Jamie Carden-Leventhal as regular member of the Planning Board.

Carden-Leventhal was previously an alternate member of the board. That leaves the alternate position open if any resident is interested in serving on the Planning Board.

The Select Board held a public hearing before adopting updates to the General Assistance Appendices that are done by the state. Each year the state sends new appendices to be adopted that update the General Assistance maximums for each county. Those categories include overall, food, personal care and housing.

In other business, the board approved annual renewals of junkyard permits for Ben St. Pierre of St. Pierre’s Garage at 386 East Jay Road and David Belanger of Belanger’s Vehicle Repair & Salvage at 990 Franklin Road, also known as state Route 133.

There are several activities that children can participate coming up. Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls fire departments are scheduled to host a Fire Safety and Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Spruce Elementary School in Jay. Children and adults can learn about what firefighters do and what the trucks and equipment look like.

The Jay Recreation Committee is planning a Pumpkins in the Park event on Oct. 28 at French Falls Recreation Area in Jay. The time had not been set as of Tuesday night.

There will also be a Trunk-or-Treat children’s Halloween event from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay Town Office sponsored by the Jay Fire Department on Oct. 31. Anyone interested in donating candy can drop it off weekdays at the North Jay Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

