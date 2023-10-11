WILTON — The Village Makers of Wilton, in collaboration with The Wilton Group, invites the public to come Oct. 14 to downtown Wilton for its Fall Festival Celebration from 3 – 7 p.m. Each month every second Saturday from April through December will feature new happenings and a chance to meet local neighbors and artists.

For the Fall Festival there will be music with Tom Poulson, pumpkin painting for kids, apple cider and cider pressing, apple cider doughnuts made during the festival, raffle baskets for adults and kids and more. Several area businesses have generously donated to both children’s and adult raffle baskets with fabulous prizes.

The Western Maine Play Museum will be hosting pumpkin painting for the kids. Pumpkins are being donated by Wilton Blueberry Farm.

Feature businesses include: Vera’s Iron and Vine, 319 Main Street: Retailer of fine Maine craftsmanship and handcrafted goods, upcycled art and whimsical, one-of-a-kind items, showcasing dozens of local artisans and crafts people; October Moon Creations, 20 High Street: Handcrafts, home decor, garden items, body care and more; Nicki Lynn’s Reclaimed Furniture & Decor, 327 Main Street: Antiques and beautifully refinished furniture; Fiber Crafter’s Cave, 305 Main Street: Quilting, knitting, tatting lessons plus local crafts. Mainestone Jewelry, 346 Main Street, featuring hand made jewelry with Maine tourmaline, will be open extended hours from October through December.

The Event is organized by The Wilton Group a local non profit whose mission is “To preserve and enhance the unique character of Wilton through arts and education by facilitating communication, engagement, and cooperation within our community.” Mainestone Gems, Wilton Blueberry Farm, Wilson Lake Inn and Vera’s Iron and Vine are sponsoring the event.

For more information, visit the Wilton Group or Village Makers of Wilton Facebook page. The future Second Saturdays will be Nov. 11, from 3 – 7 p.m. and Dec. 9, from 3 – 7 p.m.

