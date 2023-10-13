KINGFIELD – Last week, Kingfield POPS sponsored a songwriting workshop for students at Day Mountain Regional Middle School with Maine music legends Dave Gutter and Nate Winter.

An integral part of the Kingfield POPS mission is to bring music and arts education and experiences to kids in rural Maine. The popular summer concert featuring the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and musicians from around Maine is only one facet of this mission, as the concert raises funds and support for the school programming. During the COVID-19 pandemic it was difficult to get into classrooms, but the Kingfield POPS organization is delighted to announce they are working with the local schools to continue sharing the arts.

On Friday, September 29, Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Dave Gutter and local music legend Nate Winter presented a songwriting workshop to students at the Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong.

Dave Gutter, who lives in Portland, won a Grammy in February 2023 for his song “Stompin’ Ground.” Gutter said that he began his music journey when he was about eight years old and estimates he has written between three and four thousand songs over his career.

Gutter said that winning a Grammy was unexpected and it goes to show that great things are not limited to big cities. “As far as our talents and creativity, that can come from anywhere in the world,” Gutter said.

Nate Winter was born in Kingfield. He began playing music when he was about fourteen and one of his early performances was during the pre-show for the Kingfield POPS. Now he lives in Southern Maine and works full-time as a singer/songwriter.

Advertisement

“Creating art was one of the healthiest coping mechanisms I’ve developed for myself to help heal from some of the experiences I’ve lived through,” Winter told the students.

The pair are collaborating on upcoming projects, including a series of songwriting workshops. More information can be found at https://www.natewintermusic.com/

On Friday, Gutter and Winter began the session by introducing themselves and giving their respective backgrounds in music, then talked in detail about the songwriting and production process, covering everything from stage fright to inspiration for songs. Gutter also brought a couple students up to the front and asked them who inspired them to make music, to which there were some unique responses.

Gutter said that with the technology available today, students have the same tools as major music performers and artists such as Billie Eilish, who creates music in a bedroom studio.

“You don’t need the best or most expensive gear,” Winter added. “What matters most is the inspiration.”

Gutter explained that a song can be about a simple, everyday things like making a cup of coffee. They then invited the students to work with them on writing a song. Students picked ‘meatballs’ as a theme and together with Winter and Gutter, they developed a rough draft of a song.

Advertisement

Students found and incorporated themes such as family connections, sensory exploration, and joy in the simple things in the process of crafting the song.

Following the workshop session, Gutter and Winter signed autographs and chatted with students.

“Once again, the POPS brings musical education into the schools,” said Peter Manning, a long-time POPS supporter. “Great to see the students and artists collaborating in the creation of a song.”

The Kingfield POPS would like to thank each and every one of the Kingfield POPS supporters who made this possible, with a special acknowledgment to the following: Jordan Excavation, Town of Kingfield, Franklin Savings Bank, Skowhegan Savings Bank, Sugarloaf, United Insurance, Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust, Carrabassett Coffee, Valley Gas, and Ware-Butler.

“The POPS is committed to creating and supporting a vibrant local arts environment that enhances both quality of life and economic growth in the Western Mountains while celebrating our heritage, our families, and all that life has to offer.” For more information, please visit https://kingfieldpops.com/

« Previous

Next »

filed under: