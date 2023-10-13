WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Oct. 4.

Teams: Wreckin Balls 30-10, Living On A Spare 24-16, Bowling Belles 22-18, Designs By Darlene 22-18, Mines In The Gutters 18-22, Golden Oldies 18-22, Just One More 16-24, Full Of 5 Pins 10-30. Games: Melissa Malone 201, Jamie Ellsworth 200, Lynn Chellis 187, Vicky Stevens 181, Heather Malone 177, Michelle Perkins 168, Marley Stevens 167, Vicky Kinsey 142.

Series: Jamie Ellsworth 512, Lynn Chellis 476, Heather Malone 462, Melissa Malone 444, Vicky Stevens 442, Marley Stevens 417, Vicky Kinsey 383, Michelle Perkins 376.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: