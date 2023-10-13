Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. Are you passionate about what we’re doing? Let us know! We are always looking for volunteers to help our furry friends. We’ll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you. We’re excited to have you join us! We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Meet GiG who has also been called Girl Garfield, Chonkers, and even Tax Evader! (It would be worth a trip to the shelter to find out how they earn these nicknames!) She’s four to six years old and is a Taurus, which is an earth sign. Those under this sign make great friends.

Her likes are catnip, food of any kind and not being wanted by the IRS.

On the other hand, GiGi is not a fan of the IRS (I’m sure there’s a story behind that!) and taxes, but who likes either of those? She has a real dislike for sudden changes.

Skye is a Bully cross and is a 10-year-old lady and a Taurus. AKA Little Bird or Beanie Baby, Skye is such a wonderful little red bean, you’ll fall in love as soon you lay your eyes on her. She loves to be held and will roll over on walk to ask to be held. She is on meds for a thyroid condition but that does not slow her down. She does ask for a home without other pets.

She likes being held like a baby, and snacks of any kind. She does not like it when you won’t pick her up when she is on a walk.

