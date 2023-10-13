FARMINGTON — Three people were injured Thursday afternoon after a driver turned his car around on Farmington Falls Road and struck another, Police Chief Kenneth Charles said Friday.

Daniel Smith, 62, of Bangor attempted to turn his vehicle around and pulled into the path of one driven by Seth Reed, 27, of Vassalboro, Charles said.

Both vehicles were eastbound toward New Sharon.

Reed was taken by a NorthStar ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Passengers in Smith’s vehicle, Lynn Gacesa, 58, and Cassandra Freyberger, 41, were also taken by ambulance to FMH, Charles said. He didn’t immediately know where they live.

Smith was not hurt, Charles said.

Officer Jonathan Parker was assisted by Sgt. Ethan Boyd. Farmington Fire Rescue Department also responded to assist at the 3:18 p.m. crash.

The crash remains under investigation, Charles said.

