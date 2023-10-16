• Shane A. Haley, 52, Dixfield, warrant probation revocation, Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Weld, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Patrick J. Barr, 52, Avon, burning without a permit, burning prohibited material, Thursday, Oct. 12, in Avon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Evan M. Pelletier, 18, North Jay, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Saturday, Oct. 14, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Duane Hanson, 33, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Oct. 14, in Livermore Falls, picked up at Androscoggin County Jail on Monday, Oct. 16, released on new payment plan, Franklin County Detention Center.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: