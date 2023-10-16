• Shane A. Haley, 52, Dixfield, warrant probation revocation, Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Weld, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Patrick J. Barr, 52, Avon, burning without a permit, burning prohibited material, Thursday, Oct. 12, in Avon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Evan M. Pelletier, 18, North Jay, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Saturday, Oct. 14, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Duane Hanson, 33, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Oct. 14, in Livermore Falls, picked up at Androscoggin County Jail on Monday, Oct. 16, released on new payment plan, Franklin County Detention Center.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
-
Business
Rite Aid’s bankruptcy plan stirs worries of new ‘pharmacy deserts’
-
Business
These 5 toys are regular finalists for Hall of Fame honors. Now fans can vote one in
-
Nation / World
War between Israel and Hamas raises fears about rising U.S. hostility
-
Nation / World
‘Pink hat lady’ sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot