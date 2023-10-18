FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series is excited to present memoirist and poet Emerson Whitney as the popular program’s second reader of the 2023/24 season. Whitney will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.

Whitney’s second memoir “Daddy Boy” (McSweeney’s 2023) follows Whitney as he, post break-up and living in a tent in his own backyard, packs into a van of strangers and drives up and down the country hunting storms as he wrestles with what it means to be an adult and to redefine gender roles and perceived maps of aging. Daddy Boy is available for pre-purchase at the UMF University Bookstore and Devany, Doak, and Garret Booksellers.

Whitney’s book, “Heaven” (McSweeney’s, 2022), was named a ‘best book’ by the AV Club, PAPER, Literary Hub, Refinery29, Chicago Review of Books and the Seattle Times, among others and they were named a 2020 Now List awardee in literature by Them magazine. His work has appeared in The Paris Review, New York Magazine, The Los Angeles Review of Books and elsewhere.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: