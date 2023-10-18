WILTON — Halls of Horror is back in its new indoor location at 128 Weld Rd. Wilton for two weekends of scares! There will not be time slots this year, if you want to avoid the wait upgrade to VIP or Hall Pass to bump to the front of the line. What’s a VIP or Hall Pass you ask?

Purchase or upgrade to a VIP pass ($40/ticket) which bumps you to the front of the line (minimal wait), two free drinks (alcoholic or non), and a souvenir lanyard to keep.

Purchase or Upgrade to a Hall Pass ($60/ticket) which includes VIP parking, you’ll start your night of screams off in a haunted escape room. You must find your way out to enter the haunt. Along the haunt you will be touched, grabbed, pulled into separate rooms of terror throughout! The Hall Pass also included two free drinks (alcoholic or non), and a souvenir light up lanyard to keep. (You will NOT be touched by any actors unless you purchase a Hall Pass and have a light up lanyard.)

For more info and to get your tickets go to https://www.uwtva.org/ Oct. 20 – 21 and Oct. 27 -28, 2 to 10 p.m. both weekends. New location 128 Weld Road, Wilton.

You can always upgrade your ticket the night of the event for the additional fee. If you’re an avid haunt attendee and have many places to visit and limited time, consider getting our VIP Pass, which allows you to jump the line. If you’re an MEGA fan of haunted houses and want the ULTIMATE haunt experience, the Hall Pass is a MUST HAVE!

Other significant things to note: There will be food trucks and a beer tent. There are no ticket refunds – tickets can be transferred to another date or to another person (please email finance@uwtva.org to transfer). Tickets can be purchased on the night of the events, first come first serve.

Remember, attending our events helps our community. 100% of the proceeds of this event are invested right back into our community.

Thank you so much to our generous sponsors! This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors or our amazing volunteers and actors.

This year’s sponsors include Hight Chevrolet – Farmington, ReEnergy, Randy Keach Auto, Sherwin Williams – Rumford, Irving Forest Products of Dixfield, Clean Cut Painting, Ware-Butler Building Supply and Poland Spring.

