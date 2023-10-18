LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to close the Town Office on Election Day, Nov. 7, so staff can be at the polls.

Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station.

The board appointed Sharon Bailey as election warden and Town Manager Carrie Castonguay as deputy warden.

Town Clerk Doris Austin said as of Tuesday, 45 absentee ballots had been received.

The board also changed its next meeting from 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 to the same time Nov. 8 at the Town Office.

Selectmen authorized Castonguay to draft a policy on disposing properties that are taken by the town for unpaid taxes and sewer liens.

Trunk or Treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, in the parking lot at the Town Office. Franklin Savings and the Chuck Wagon will be also participate, Austin said.

The Fire Rescue Department will host a haunted station at the Fire Station, she said. No other information was available.

Other events include a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Town Office with a variety of companies attending, Austin said.

She is also working on a tree lighting ceremony for Dec. 3 with special guests. There will be a tree at Union Park and one at the gazebo.

Austin will hold a food drive from Nov. 1-16, at the Town Office for the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Food Cupboard at St. Rose’s Community Center.

The sock drive, named Socktober, is going well, she said. The box is overflowing with donations to the Salvation Army.

