FARMINGTON —The UMF Art Gallery is pleased to present “Martha Miller: A Retrospective” as its next exhibit from Oct. 12 to Nov. 12, 2023. It is free and open to the public. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4-7 p.m.

This vibrant retrospective exhibition documents the past 20 years of Martha Miller’s extraordinarily layered and nuanced human studies. When her studio and 30-years of her artwork was destroyed in a fire in 2002, Miller refocused on portraits of family, friends, her students and herself. In their expressionistic vitality and acute observation Miller’s portraits are startlingly intimate, moving beyond a simple physical and emotional study.

Her process is novelistic–she gathers the stimuli of the moment surrounding the subject–music, conversation, fleeting expressions and shadows to create a larger story of a singular human history with its passions and fears and spirit. Her most recent work, intense mosaic walls of memory-images exploded from family photographs, dramatically expands the visual language of her portraiture.

The gallery is located at 246 Main Street, behind the Admissions Office. Gallery hours are Tuesdays-Sundays 12-4 p.m., and by appointment. Please contact Sarah at maline@maine.edu or 778-1062 for more information or to make an appointment.

