REGION — WinterKids, the non-profit organization dedicated to helping children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun outdoor winter activities, is excited to announce the opening of the application window for the 2024 WinterKids Winter Games which is open until Oct. 23. WinterKids will select 16 schools (one per Maine county) to compete in the 4-week competition taking place from January 8-February 2, 2024.

The Winter Games is a fun, academic challenge promoting outdoor physical activity, teamwork, and a love of all things winter for children in grades Preschool through 8. Each of the four weeks has a different focus-outdoor physical activity, nutrition, family engagement, and winter celebration, with schools earning points to win cash prizes.

Participating schools will receive a free, comprehensive toolkit, complete with PLAYBooks, 4 weekly incentives, Winter Games wristbands, and more! The theme for this year’s Winter Games is The Little Things. Throughout The Games, children and adult participants alike will see that little things can make a big difference in how we look at, and are seen in, the world.

“We have a great program lined up for January,” says Executive Director Julie Mulkern, “and we encourage all elementary schools to apply to be a part of it! The Winter Games program encourages healthy outdoor activity and will make the month of January fly by for students and teachers alike!”

Cash prizes will be awarded to all competing schools, with the top school earning $ 5,000! In all, WinterKids will share over $20,000 in cash and prizes to these schools.

The application is open until October 23, 2023. Interested schools and teachers can find more information and access the Winter Games 2024 application by visiting WinterKids.org

