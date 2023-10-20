FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce has named JP Fortier its new executive director.

Fortier brings a wealth of experience in business leadership and community development, making him the ideal candidate to lead the chamber into an exciting new chapter of growth and prosperity, according to a news release from the chamber.

His prior work with Mt. Blue Community Access TV and Bee Line Cable included strategic planning, community involvement, and relationship-building.

As executive director, Fortier will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the chamber, developing and implementing strategic initiatives, and serving as a key advocate for the interests of Franklin County businesses.

