Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Kronos is a male Cane Corso of three years old and weighs about 138 lbs!. He was born 8/22/2020 under the sign of Leo. Kronos is the ultimate definition of a well-tempered and kind-hearted dog. You won’t believe how well-behaved he is on a leash, making every walk a delightful adventure for both of you. But here’s the best part – Kronos absolutely adores meeting new people! He’ll welcome you with open paws and a wagging tail, ready to share his love.

Now, when it comes to caring for Kronos, there are a few things to keep in mind. Being a giant breed dog, he may require some extra TLC, including potential medical expenses. Kronos has what’s known as “cherry eyes,” which gives his eyes a unique appearance, but he’s receiving treatment, and will need to have them monitored and treated for the rest of his life.

Here’s the thing: Kronos is a bit of a cuddle bug and can experience separation anxiety. To make him feel safe and cozy, providing him with an impact crate is a fantastic idea. And when it comes to making friends, Kronos is all for it, especially with lady dogs! However, he’s not quite on board with the idea of having other boy dog pals. Kronos is more than excited to meet you!

Then there is Earl, a young man of seven or more years. The nicknames he has earned are Little old man, Owen, and Owen Wilson. His Zodiac sign is also Leo, which means Leos are the star sign born between July 23 and August 22and are ruled by the Sun. This perfectly represents their innate belief that they are the center-of-the-universe!

Earl likes to speak his own mind and like many Leos, being the center of attention, talking to (and sometimes at) his favorite humans.

He dislikes it when other cats take his attention so of course, he doesn’t like being ignored or being told “no.”

The shelter offers many services that may be useful to a pet owner. Call to make an appointment today! Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open from noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Pet Nail Trim, $10/pet, Microchip Services, $20/pet, Pet ID Tags, $5/tag, Frontline, Under 70 pounds, $10, Frontline, Over 70 pounds, $15, Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher, $40/pet.

