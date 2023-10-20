WILTON — A local woman was arrested Thursday on charges of trafficking in crack cocaine and fentanyl at 920 Main St., Lot 16, according to Farmington court documents.

Adriana Miniutti, 26, was charged by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency with one count each of felony unlawful trafficking of scheduled W drugs, namely fentanyl, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled W drugs, namely cocaine base. She was charged with violation of condition of release on a different matter.

On Aug. 23, a confidential informant allegedly purchased $100 worth each of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine from Miniutti at the Main Street residence, according to a MDEA affidavit filed in the Farmington Unified Court.

When drug agents weighed the drugs, it was 2.4 grams of fentanyl and 2.2 grams of cocaine base, which is crack cocaine, according to the affidavit. It included bag weight.

During the time of the buy, Miniutti was out on a bail with the condition she not commit any more crime.

Miniutti was being held Friday morning in lieu of $2,500 bail, a corrections officer confirmed. She is expected to go before a judge to have bail set later in the afternoon.

A conviction on either drug charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Wilton police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.

