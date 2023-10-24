BRIDGTON AND RUMFORD — Stephany Jacques, a River Valley native, has been named president of Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital.
Jacques was promoted last May to interim president of the two Central Maine Healthcare critical access hospitals.
Prior to her interim president position, she served in nursing and leadership roles for 15 years at Central Maine Healthcare. She joined CMH in 2009, first in a clinical role in oncology, before becoming practice manager and regional director of primary care and specialty services.
Her wealth of experience in CMH specialty clinics will continue to be one of Stephany’s many strengths, as she leans into the future of rural healthcare and the changing needs of our patients, according to a CMH news release.
“To the surprise of no one, Stephany has not only excelled, but thrived in this role,” said Steve Littleson, president and CEO, Central Maine Healthcare. “Building on lifelong relationships in the River Valley and Lakes Region, and bolstered by her professional credentials, she quickly assessed the needs of the communities, rolled up her sleeves and got to work building bridges, connecting with civic leaders, business partners, patients and team members alike.”
