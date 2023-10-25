LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, Oct. 22 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, the dreary, rainy weather did not deter worshipers from attending Worship Service this morning.

Pastor Russ Thayer and his wife, Carol helped to spread cheer and goodwill throughout the Sanctuary as people arrived. Maggie Houlihan set the mood for Worship as she played lovely music on the organ while everybody found their seats.

Dianne Hirsh opened the Service as she read a few announcements, then she led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “He Has Made Me Glad”, and “Honor and Praise”. Pastor Russ read Psalm 92, Verses 1 – 4 as the Call To Worship.

During Prayer Time several names were given of those in need of prayers and praise for those who have been absent and now have returned in better health. Pastor Russ called children to the front pew as he prepared them for the Junior Sermon, titled “Secret Box”. The Congregation sang the Hymn, “Reach Out and Touch” before the Offertory.

Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “We Are So Blessed” on organ and piano as the ushers passed the collection plates. Special Music was offered by the Worship Team as they sang, “Walk With Me”.

As an introduction to his Sermon, Pastor Russ read from the Book of Second Timothy, Chapter 3, Verses 10 – 17. The title of the Sermon is “Teaching Children”. The guiding thought of their Sermon is: Parents are responsible for teaching their children how to live their lives.

Children watch and learn from parents as they grow and imitate the lifestyle of the most important adults in their lives. Timothy’s mother was his first teacher. As a young adult, Timothy learned a great deal from the Apostle, Paul.

Paul taught Timothy what it means to be a Disciple of Jesus. One cannot become a Disciple unless he/she fully commits his/her life to m1ake God and Jesus the central part of one’s life. As a young adult, Timothy might never have come to know Paul if his mother had not set a good example for him.

She taught him to love the Lord and to care for his family. Parents are responsible for teaching children respect, love and compassion for the people in their lives. The lessons children learn at early ages are the lessons they will carry with them for the rest of their time on earth.

The Service came to an end as Pastor Russ and the Congregation sang the Hymn, “He Who Began a Good Work in You”. After the Benediction we sang “Song of Hope”.

Announcements:

1. For the Food Cupboard, we are collecting gravy for the Thanksgiving Baskets. In November, we will collect canned green beans.

2. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. in the Sturtevant Room. Each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Pastor Russ hosts a Bible Study of the movie, “The Chosen”, at the Parsonage.

3. This Tuesday, Oct. 24, Kay Watson’s Bible Study will take place at the church at 10 a.m.

4. Soap ‘n More Store will be open on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to Noon. A free lunch will be offered in the Vestry from 11 a.m. to Noon.

5. Our Community Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 7 – 8 p.m. All are welcome to attend as we praise the Lord in song.

6. “Trunk or Treat” will take place in the Parking Area of FBC on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

7. The Worship Team rehearses each Thursday from 1 – 2 p.m. All who like to sing are welcome.

